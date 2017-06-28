Rania’s Recipes: Kielbasa Dogs & Southern Hot Dogs

If you’re looking for some great recipes to try at a July 4th cookout, check out these two from Rania Harris!

Pan Fried Kielbasa Dogs with Beer Onions

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup dark beer

2 Vidalia onions ~ thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Canola oil

2 – 1 pound beef kielbasa links, each link cut into thirds

6 toasted baguette portions (the length of the links), split through the center but not through the bottom

Whole-grain mustard

Peppadew peppers (I love to load my dogs with a lot of peppers!)

Watercress

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, heat the butter over medium heat until melted. Add the beer and onions and cook, stirring often and reducing the heat to low as the onions start to brown, until the onions are caramelized and all of the liquid has reduced about 5 minutes. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper and set aside.

In a large saute pan, heat the canola oil over medium heat. Split the links through the center just to open them up so they lay flat. Sear the links on the cut side until brown, about 5 minutes, then remove them from the pan.

Spread the mustard onto the buns, then add the grilled kielbasa. Top with the Peppadew peppers and caramelized onions. Finish with watercress and serve.

Serves: 6

Grilled Hot Dogs with a Southwestern Twist

8 large hot dogs, preferably 6 hot dogs to a pound

8 slices bacon

4 tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature

8 large sub rolls – sliced but not all the way through

1 can refried beans, warmed

2 ripe avocados, diced

2 ripe Roma tomatoes, diced

1 small red onion, diced

1 cup pickled jalapenos, drained

Spicy Sauce, recipe follows

Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

Additional Sriracha sauce, for serving

Spicy Sauce:

½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Wrap each dog evenly in 1 slice of bacon. Secure with a toothpick at both ends and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to firm up the bacon and help it adhere.

Heat a grill or grill pan for medium heat. Grill each side of the hot dogs until the bacon is extra crispy. It is import to control the heat to insure the hot dogs get properly warmed through and the bacon does not burn or undercook. Set aside.

Butter the outsides of the hot dog buns and grill them until just golden brown.

Layer warm refried beans on the bottom of each roll followed by a bacon-wrapped dog. Top with the avocados, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and a drizzle of Spicy Sauce. Garnish with some cilantro leaves and serve with additional Siracha Sauce.

Spicy Sauce:

Combine the cilantro, mayonnaise, Siracha sauce, lime zest and juice and some salt and pepper in a bowl and whisk until well blended.

Serves: 8