Report: MLB Umpire Saves Woman Who Climbed Over Railing Of Clemente Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The home plate umpire that called Wednesday night’s Pittsburgh Pirates’ game helped to save a woman’s life before the game.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, MLB umpire John Tumpane was out for a run and to grab some lunch before the game when he spotted a woman climbing over the railing of the Roberto Clemente Bridge near PNC Park.

“I’ll never forget you.” Earlier today, umpire John Tumpane saved a woman’s life on the Roberto Clemente Bridge. https://t.co/pZzAa2hU4d pic.twitter.com/wBDDHeROUe — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) June 29, 2017

Tumpane, from Chicago, approached her, started talking to her, and then grabbed the woman’s arm to stop her from jumping into the Allegheny River below.

The Post-Gazette reports the woman told Tumpane: “I’m better off on this side. Just let me go.”

But Tumpane was determined to help. He tells the PG that he asked a passerby to call 911 and then locked his arms around her back and “held on for dear life” to keep her from falling.

Some passersby jumped in to help, pinning the woman’s arms and legs to the bridge.

Eventually, police arrived and helped get the woman back onto the bridge.

She was taken away in an ambulance to get help.

But before paramedics transported her, Tumpane tells the Post-Gazette he tried to comfort her and prayed with her.

He told the Post-Gazette, “I told her, ‘I didn’t forget her, and we’d be here.’”

Tumpane says he’d like to find the woman and see her again before he leaves town.

