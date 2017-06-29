Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland County Fireworks Listings 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Brighten up your July 4th holiday by enjoying fireworks displays and community events throughout Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland County!
4th Of July Around The Area
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Ford City 5K Run/Walk
DATE: July 1
TIME: 9 a.m.
WHERE: Ford City Park
Fireworks
DATE: July 3
TIME: 10 p.m.
WHERE: PPG Field on 2nd Ave
INDIANA COUNTY
Coral
Coral-Graceton VFD Weekend Celebration
DATE: July 1
TIME: 3 – 9:45 p.m.
WHERE: Coral-Graceton Fireman’s Grounds
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Idlewild Park in Ligonier
Fireworks
DATE: July 4
TIME: 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Idlewild Park
Latrobe
5 Mile Run/2 Mile Walk
DATE: June 30
TIME: 5 – 7 p.m.
WHERE: Memorial Stadium, Irving Avenue side
Parade
DATE: July 4
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: downtown Latrobe
Fireworks
DATE: July 4
TIME: 10 p.m.
WHERE: Legion Keener Park Area
Mount Pleasant
Party in the Park
DATE: July 3
TIME: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: The gazebo on Washington St.
Fireworks
DATE: July 3
TIME: Dusk
WHERE: The gazebo on Washington St.
