Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland County Fireworks Listings 2017

June 29, 2017 12:07 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Brighten up your July 4th holiday by enjoying fireworks displays and community events throughout Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland County!

ARMSTRONG COUNTY

 

Ford City 5K Run/Walk
DATE: July 1
TIME: 9 a.m.
WHERE: Ford City Park

Fireworks
DATE: July 3
TIME: 10 p.m.
WHERE: PPG Field on 2nd Ave

 

INDIANA COUNTY

 

Coral
Coral-Graceton VFD Weekend Celebration
DATE: July 1
TIME: 3 – 9:45 p.m.
WHERE: Coral-Graceton Fireman’s Grounds

 

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

 

Idlewild Park in Ligonier
Fireworks
DATE: July 4
TIME: 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Idlewild Park

Latrobe
5 Mile Run/2 Mile Walk
DATE: June 30
TIME: 5 – 7 p.m.
WHERE: Memorial Stadium, Irving Avenue side

Parade
DATE: July 4
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: downtown Latrobe

Fireworks
DATE: July 4
TIME: 10 p.m.
WHERE: Legion Keener Park Area

Mount Pleasant
Party in the Park
DATE: July 3
TIME: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: The gazebo on Washington St.

Fireworks
DATE: July 3
TIME: Dusk
WHERE: The gazebo on Washington St.

