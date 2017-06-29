Get Marty: Couple Told No To Refund Despite Having Flight Insurance

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Greensburg couple found out the hard way just how difficult it is to get a refund on airline tickets. That’s when the called Get Marty.

“They just didn’t care. I can’t believe they didn’t care,” said Tom Karazsia.

Tom’s wife, Mary, had to have emergency treatment for cancer right before a planned trip out West.

“We booked the flights nearly a year ago. We even had flight insurance. We figured we would get a full refund considering Mary’s health,” said Tom.

The couple was shocked to find out when the called FlightHub they had non-refundable tickets. The couple says they were told the flight insurance didn’t matter.

“What’s the point of flight insurance?” Mary said.

So, KDKA got involved.

FlightHub took at close look at the issue. Within a few days the Canadian company called the couple, offered a full refund, and apologized for the misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, we suggest you take a close look at the fineprint before you purchase flight insurance and buy non-refundable tickets.

