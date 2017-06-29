4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

SWAT Called To Incident In Glen Hazel

June 29, 2017 1:18 PM
GLEN HAZEL (KDKA) –The SWAT team has been called to a situation in Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood.

According to officials at the scene, an 18-year-old man has locked himself in a home along Johnston Avenue. The man was reportedly threatening to take his own life.

A heavy police presence has also responded to the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

