Heritage Valley Community Offices Closed For Second Straight Day After Cyberattack

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Lab and diagnostic services have been closed for a second straight day at Heritage Valley Health System satellite offices.
The health system says those services will still be available at Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley hospitals. Also, Heritage Valley Medical Group ConvenientCare and Heritage Valley Rehab services are open under regular scheduled business hours.
The closings are the result of a ransomware attack that hit the Heritage Valley Health System earlier this week.
In a statement posted on its website yesterday, Heritage Valley officials said they are investigating the attack.
“Protecting the confidentiality of patient information is our priority. Our investigation is ongoing and we are diligently working to determine whether the incident involved any access to confidential information. At this time we have found no evidence that information has been accessed, but our investigation continues. We want to provide you with accurate information and that is why completing our investigation is so important.”
Heritage Valley provides care for residents of western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio and the panhandle of West Virginia.
