KDKA Radio’s Mike Pintek Announces He Has Cancer

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – Popular KDKA midday talk show host Mike Pintek announced on his show Thursday that he is been diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer.
Mike made the announcement to his listeners stating that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy treatments at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
Saying he wanted to share the news with listeners since he’s been taking more time away from his show recently, Mike praised the doctors and staff of UPMC for his world class treatment and the options they have presented him to attack the cancer head on.
Pintek has been a talk show host on KDKA for two stints, from 1982-2005, and returning again in 2009.
