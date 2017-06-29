Nearly 70 People Charged With Benefits Fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Nearly 70 people in Pennsylvania are facing charges for accepting a combined $270,000 in public benefits prosecutors say they weren’t entitled to.
Inspector General Bruce Beemer announced the charges against 68 people on Wednesday.
He says that the charges include people who illegally trafficked federal food benefits, which was uncovered during a drug investigation in Harrisburg.
Twenty-five people face third-degree felony charges and face up to seven years in prison.
Another 34 people face misdemeanor charges and face up to five years in prison.
Nine others face lesser charges.
