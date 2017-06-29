State Health Department Grants Medical Marijuana Dispensary Permits

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The state Department of Health granted 27 medical marijuana dispensary permits Thursday.
Each of the 27 dispensary permit holders is allowed to open a total of three locations, and they have six months to become operational before they can begin dispensing medical marijuana.
There will be a total of 52 dispensaries in Pennsylvania, as not every permit holder has opted to open all three eligible locations.
In Allegheny County, permits were granted to Maitri Medicinals, LCC, and Keystone Relief Centers, LLC. Dispensaries will be located on Boulevard of the Allies in Oakland and Forward Avenue in Squirrel Hill, respectively.
Permits were also granted to Cresco Yeltrah in Butler, The Healing Center in Washington and Keystone Integrated Care in Westmoreland.
The Medical Marijuana Act is expected to be fully implemented in early 2018.
A full list of dispensary locations can be found on the Health Department’s website here: www.health.pa.gov
