Suspicious Fires In Sharon Have City On Edge

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — There’s growing concern in the City of Sharon, in Mercer County, after a rash of suspicious fires.

Police say there have been at least 18 fires deliberately set, mostly in a section of the city known as the West Hill neighborhood.

Marissa Puhac, her husband and their 3-year-old daughter live in the residential neighborhood where many of the fires have become a recurring nightmare.

“It’s very scary,” Puhac said. “You don’t know which house is going to burn next.”

She said her daughter, Kloe, “was looking out the window because we heard sirens one night. She looked out and said, ‘Mommy, the sun was coming up.’ But, it was 2 a.m., I knew the sun wasn’t coming up. It was a house on fire.”

The neighborhood has been left scarred by the numerous fires in the vacant homes and buildings.

Darrell Wicks said he grew up on Pittsburgh’s North Side. He thinks it might not be a bad idea for the city of Sharon to tear down some of the abandoned houses, or at least board them up.

Pointing down the street, Wicks said, “That gray house is occupied, but the next one is vacant, the next one after that is vacant, and the next one burned down.”

A two-story house on Madison Street is no longer habitable. The homeowner was living with a relative at the time of the fire.

Brian Comninos lives across the street and called the fire department when he saw the flames.

“I heard a crackling, a loud crackling. I had the windows open, I looked out across the street and the porch was on fire,” Comninos said.

There’s been no arrest in the rash of fires in Sharon. Police plan a Thursday morning press conference at city hall, at which time they’ll have something to say about the ongoing investigation.