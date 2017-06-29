Ex-Penn St. Athletic Director Has Cancer, Seeks House Arrest

June 29, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Penn State University, Tim Curley

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Ex-Penn State athletic director Tim Curley wants a judge to modify his sentence for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities, saying he has incurable lung cancer and liver damage.

The Centre Daily Times reports Curley wants to serve his seven- to 23-month incarceration on house arrest and work release.

A judge earlier this month ordered Curley to serve the three months of his sentence in jail followed by four months on house arrest after Curley and two other former Penn State administrators were convicted of child endangerment charges.

State prosecutors aren’t opposing the motion. Curley’s attorneys filed the initial motion to modify his sentence a week later. They filed an addendum Wednesday citing unspecified “additional medical information” not spelled out in the motion.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

