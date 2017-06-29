Pirates Honor Life-Saving Umpire During Pre-Game Ceremony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are finishing up their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays this evening, but before the game started, the team took time to honor the umpire who saved a woman’s life.

John Tumpane is making national headlines for saving a woman from the edge of the Roberto Clemente Bridge before Wednesday’s game.

Tumpane, the home plate umpire, was given a standing ovation during his introduction in Thursday’s pre-game ceremony on the field.

The Pirates tweeted: “Yesterday umpire John Tumpane saved a woman’s life on the Clemente Bridge. Tonight we give a tip our caps to John.”

Tumpane was walking on the Clemente Bridge when he spotted the woman climbing over the railing. He approached her, talked to her, then grabbed her arm to stop her from jumping.

Eventually, police arrived and helped get the woman back on the bridge. Then, they took her to a hospital.

At a post-game press conference Wednesday, Tumpane said: “After she came back on this side, I just went up to her ’cause she said, ‘You’ll just forget me after this,’ and I said, ‘No, I’ll never forget you.’”

He also said he wants no credit for his heroic actions.

“I’m glad to say that she can have another day with us, and I’m glad I was in the right place at the right time,” he said.