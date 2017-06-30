Andrew McCutchen, Wife Expecting Their First Child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Andrew McCutchen’s family is expanding.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ star took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

The tweet says “My World” and includes a video set to music featuring him and his wife. At the end of the video it announces “Our greatest blessing yet… December 2, 2017.”

McCutchen and his wife, Maria, are no strangers to the spotlight.

The Pirates’ centerfielder proposed to Maria on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show in 2013.

McCutchen got down on one knee in front of a national audience and told Maria he’d always imagined himself proposing to her “so the whole world could hear how much I love you.”

The couple then tied the knot during the off-season in 2014.

The ceremony was held right here in Pittsburgh at St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland on Nov. 22, 2014.

McCutchen said of the wedding, “So we got married in Pittsburgh and had family out. It was a very small wedding. We didn’t want to make it big, extravagant, that’s not the type of people we are. We just had some people closest to us come and they were able to celebrate with us. It was a lot of fun.”

Now, the couple is adding to their family and the Pirates’ family, too. No word yet on if it’s a boy or a girl.