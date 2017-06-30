SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Cops Comb For Bald Man Who Stole Rogaine

June 30, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Detroit, Rogaine

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – Police in suburban Detroit can skip barbershops as they search for a man who stole a hair growth product.

This guy is bald.

Dearborn police have security video of a bald man who is suspected of stealing Rogaine from a Walgreens store on June 22. Investigators say the man put seven boxes in a bag and dashed. He was wearing a shirt that said, “Air Force Dad.”

Police Chief Ron Haddad says it’s “not the most hair-raising crime,” but he wants the public’s help. Police say the bald man could strike again because it takes many months of consistent use to grow hair.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

