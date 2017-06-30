Cyclists Embark On 300-Mile Trek To Raise Money, Awareness For Veterans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The ride is long, but a group of cyclists gathered today to brave the long journey.

The group of ambitious cyclists are making a 335-mile trek from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C. all for our nation’s veterans.

“Over 100 veterans and supporters of veterans are going to be riding, raising money and awareness,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

“The journey ahead of us will push us to our limits. We will be physically exhausted, sore beyond belief, mentally drained, but I know together as a team, we can complete this journey,” Dave Blevins, of the Veterans Leadership Program, said.

Blevins motived the group before they took off for their second annual fundraising ride. It was a message that reminded them why they’re making this long trek.

“Some of these men and women have sacrificed beyond belief and have now fallen on hard times. Luckily, the world has great people like you standing watch on the home front,” Blevins said.

The goal is to reach their destination by the Fourth of July and to spread the word about the services provided to veterans. Last year, the leadership program helped over 2,700 veterans.

Remember that big Stanley Cup championship win? Well, a friendly wager with Nashville ended with Mayor Megan Barry writing a check for $5,000 that was donated to the Veterans Leadership Program before the ride kicked off.

“I can’t think of anything more important to do than to honor our veterans for what they do,” Fitzgerald said.

