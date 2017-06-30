SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Man Arrested For 2014 Sheraden Homicide

June 30, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: Darryl Terry, Fatal Shooting, Lee Boozer, Pittsburgh, Sheraden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Sheraden three years ago.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force have arrested 43-year-old Lee Boozer.

Police say Boozer fatally shot 50-year-old Darryl Terry at the Allendale Market in Sheraden on May 18, 2014. Terry had owned the market for about a month when he was gunned down outside the store.

allendale market Man Arrested For 2014 Sheraden Homicide

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A woman who was driving nearby called 911 when she witnessed the shooting. Police say Boozer shot her three times through the driver’s window. She later recovered from her injuries.

Boozer is facing a number of charges, including criminal homicide, robbery, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch