Man Arrested For 2014 Sheraden Homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Sheraden three years ago.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force have arrested 43-year-old Lee Boozer.
Police say Boozer fatally shot 50-year-old Darryl Terry at the Allendale Market in Sheraden on May 18, 2014. Terry had owned the market for about a month when he was gunned down outside the store.
A woman who was driving nearby called 911 when she witnessed the shooting. Police say Boozer shot her three times through the driver’s window. She later recovered from her injuries.
Boozer is facing a number of charges, including criminal homicide, robbery, and carrying a firearm without a license.
