SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

More Than 44 Million Expected To Travel Over 4th Of July Weekend

June 30, 2017 1:34 PM By Brenda Waters
Filed Under: AAA, Brenda Waters, Fourth of July, Holiday Travel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday, a lot of folks will make it a four-day weekend, so a quick road trip looks pretty inviting.

More than 44 million people are expected to be traveling this holiday weekend, and 37 million of those folks will be traveling by car. With that said, AAA says pack a lot of patience in one of those suitcases.

“The roadways are going to be congested,” Jana Tidwell, from AAA Public Affairs, said. “If you can travel during off-peak hours — early morning, late at night — you may see a reduction in congestion. If you can travel on the holiday itself, you will see less people on the road.”

But why are so many people hitting the highways? Here’s the answer from AAA.

“The past four or five years, we’ve seen lower gas prices, and especially this year, gas prices are at historic summer lows,” Tidwell said. “More travelers will take to the roadways than take to the skies, more than any other previous July 4th weekend.”

Keep in mind, an average 118 people die on July 4th in car crashes, so stay alert.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Brenda Waters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch