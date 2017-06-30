Furry Tails: ‘Batdog’ Stars On The Baseball Diamond

A minor league baseball team in the state of Indiana has an unusual and furry star.

You could call him “Batdog,” but he’s better known as “Jake the Diamond Dog.”

This cutie made national headlines this week when video started circulating on social media, showing him adorably taking his on-field duties very seriously.

The clip shows Jake making the rounds in the infield carrying a basket filled with water bottles to keep the hard-working umpires hydrated during the game.

Jake is a regular at games for the Fort Wayne TinCaps, an affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

Want more Jake the 💎 🐶 awesomeness?! Here's more Jake the Diamond Dog awesomeness! #MiLBIsFun pic.twitter.com/DlvtSaApaH — Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) June 27, 2017

But, according to MLB.com, the Golden Retriever has been entertaining fans at minor league ballparks all across the U.S. for years. In addition to delivering water, he also retrieves bats, takes game balls to pitchers on the mound, and, of course, keeps fans entertained with his cute hijinks.

He even picks out a “game sweetheart” and delivers her a bouquet of flowers during the action.

“Dogs are awesome,” Jeff “Dawg Man” Marchal, Jake’s trainer, said in an interview a few years ago. “They pick you up when your down, they’re always happy. It’s fun to me to be able to come out and interact with the players before the game. Overall, it’s a whole experience.”

Jake’s website labels him as “The best darn dog in professional baseball.” He even has his own Facebook page!

And for all his hard work, Jake gets lots of attention from fans and much-deserved head scratches from the umpires and players.

Oh, and he gets to play ball and Frisbee any time he wants. Well, at least when there’s not game action going on!

Guess you could say Jake’s one lucky pup! As they say in baseball, play ball, Jake!

