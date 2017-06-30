Furry Tails: Ms. Spooky & Scampy Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Ms. Spooky

Animal Friends

Nothing superstitious about this black cat! Spooky is the sweetest kitty you will ever meet. She recently lost her owner and needs a new home where she’ll get the love and ear scratches she deserves!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Don’t let this lovey lady’s name fool you. Once you have owned a wonderful black cat like Ms. Spooky, you will always be drawn to them. Spooky is 9-years-old and has thick, black luxurious fur. Her owner recently passed away and gentle Spooky waits hopefully for someone to see how beautiful she is and give her the home she deserves. Spooky can be a bit shy at first but once she warms up, she will lean into your hand for an ear scratch or two. Stop and see our beautiful Spooky. She will add lots of love to your life.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Scampy

Orphans of the Storm

This wonderful kitty has never had a forever home to call his own! If you’re looking to add a handsome, loving cat to your family, he might just be the guy for you!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Scampy! I was found as a stray outside a restaurant in Punxsutawney. I’m about 7-years-old. I’m very lovable and sweet and just want a family of my own to love. I have been in a foster home for a year now, waiting for someone to be interested to meet me and take me to my forever home! For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Scampy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24