Pirates Broadcaster John Wehner: ‘I Like Our Chances Right Now Better Than The Cubs’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) — As we enter the July 4th weekend, the Pittsburgh Pirates still find themselves in a chase for the division, just four games behind the front-running Milwaukee Brewers.

Can that continue? Can this team win the division? It sure sounds like Pirates Broadcaster John Wehner believes they can when he joined The Cook and Poni Show on Friday in his regular weekly spot.

“As of right now I like the Pirates chances better than the Chicago Cubs,” Wehner said. “There is a ton of holes in that (Cubs) lineup and the rotation is iffy. A lot will depend I think as we head to the end of the month and see what kind of moves are made.”

Wehner doesn’t expect that the Brewers can hold on, and both the Cardinals and Cubs have injury issues. So is Wehner ready to call the Pirates the favorite to win the division?

“I can’t sit here and say they we are a favorite,” Wehner added. “I’m not going to say the Pirates are a favorite but right now I’m gonna say I like the Pirates chances.”

So what makes Wehner so optimistic?

He says that despite being 5 games under .500 right now he sees a lineup that is solid and the rotation is one of the top in the NL Central. He does admit that the everyday lineup has a few holes but that there are guys capable of hitting, but it’s the rotation that keeps him the most optimistic.

“I think that having a healthy Taillon with Cole and Nova when all 3 take the mound you feel like your gonna win that game,” Wehner said. “Those 3 starters are every bit as good as any other 3 in the central right now.”

Time will tell as we approach the MLB trade deadline on July 31st and we see what teams make the right moves but for right now, Pirates fans are asking the question… Why not us?

