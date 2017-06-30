Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire In Market Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews battled a 3-alarm fire in Market Square early Friday afternoon.

Reports of a fire started coming in just before noon.

In a photo from Mary Baylis, flames could be seen on the roof of a building.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof and windows of both NOLA and Nicholas Coffee.

#BREAKING: Heavy smoke coming from roof and windows of NOLA and Nicholas Coffee in Market Square. 2 Alarm fire. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/s2zGxAVBkB — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) June 30, 2017

Port Authority said several bus routes were being detoured due to the fire.

Fire in Market Square detouring many bus routes.

Bus routes 81,82 &83 will NOT stop at:

5th /Wood

Liberty/ Market

Liberty/ 6th Ave — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) June 30, 2017

More information on detours can be found on the Port Authority’s Twitter account.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter