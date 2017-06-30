Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire In Market Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews battled a 3-alarm fire in Market Square early Friday afternoon.
Reports of a fire started coming in just before noon.
In a photo from Mary Baylis, flames could be seen on the roof of a building.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof and windows of both NOLA and Nicholas Coffee.
Port Authority said several bus routes were being detoured due to the fire.
More information on detours can be found on the Port Authority’s Twitter account.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
