WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire In Market Square

June 30, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Downtown Pittsburgh, Fire, Market Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews battled a 3-alarm fire in Market Square early Friday afternoon.

Reports of a fire started coming in just before noon.

nola market square Crews Battle 3 Alarm Fire In Market Square

(Photo Credit: Mary Baylis)

In a photo from Mary Baylis, flames could be seen on the roof of a building.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof and windows of both NOLA and Nicholas Coffee.

Port Authority said several bus routes were being detoured due to the fire.

More information on detours can be found on the Port Authority’s Twitter account.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch