Family Searching For Missing Man In Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in New Brighton last week.
Forty-year-old Scott Hoffman was last seen at the Hot Dog Shoppe in New Brighton on Thursday, June 22.
Family members say Hoffman has several medical issues, and he needs his medication.
They also say Hoffman’s left foot is broken, and he was wearing a dark gray walking boot when he went missing.
Hoffman is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 185 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Hoffman or has information on his whereabouts should contact Economy Borough Police Department at (724) 869-7877.
