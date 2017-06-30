National Aviary Welcomes Newly Hatched Flamingo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flamingo eggs are starting to hatch at the National Aviary!
A photo of a newly hatched flamingo was posted to the Aviary’s Twitter account Friday afternoon.
According to the Aviary’s website, flamingo eggs were laid from May 26 to June 9, and the first flamingo chick hatched on Sunday.
Guests at the Aviary can book a flamingo chick encounter if they want to get a closer look at the baby flamingo and even have the chance to play with the chick.
More information about the Aviary’s flamingo chicks can be found on their website: aviary.org/welcome-flamingo-chicks
