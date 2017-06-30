SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
National Aviary Welcomes Newly Hatched Flamingo

June 30, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Flamingos, National Aviary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flamingo eggs are starting to hatch at the National Aviary!

A photo of a newly hatched flamingo was posted to the Aviary’s Twitter account Friday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: National Aviary/Twitter)

According to the Aviary’s website, flamingo eggs were laid from May 26 to June 9, and the first flamingo chick hatched on Sunday.

Guests at the Aviary can book a flamingo chick encounter if they want to get a closer look at the baby flamingo and even have the chance to play with the chick.

More information about the Aviary’s flamingo chicks can be found on their website: aviary.org/welcome-flamingo-chicks

