National Aviary Hosting Fleury Appreciation Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Aviary is hosting a Marc-Andre Fleury Appreciation Day today!
During today’s festivities, the Aviary will name one of its penguins after Fleury.
There will also be penguin painting sessions and a raffle of Penguins gear signed by Fleury. Iceburgh will also make an appearance.
Anyone wearing something with the Penguins’ name or logo will receive a free raffle ticket.
The winner will be announced at 3 p.m.
