SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

National Aviary Hosting Fleury Appreciation Day

June 30, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Marc-Andre Fleury, National Aviary, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Aviary is hosting a Marc-Andre Fleury Appreciation Day today!

During today’s festivities, the Aviary will name one of its penguins after Fleury.

There will also be penguin painting sessions and a raffle of Penguins gear signed by Fleury. Iceburgh will also make an appearance.

Anyone wearing something with the Penguins’ name or logo will receive a free raffle ticket.

The winner will be announced at 3 p.m.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch