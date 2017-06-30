SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Paterno Family Drops Lawsuit Against NCAA Over Freeh Report

June 30, 2017 6:35 PM
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The family of Penn State ex-football coach Joe Paterno is dropping a lawsuit against the NCAA over its use of a report into the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal.

Paterno’s estate, his son Jay and former assistant William Kenney discontinued their case on Friday. The NCAA says there was no payment involved.

The lawsuit had claimed that college sports’ governing body damaged the Paterno estate’s commercial interests through its use of a university commissioned-report by former FBI director Louis Freeh’s team.

The report concluded Joe Paterno and other administrators hushed up a 2001 complaint against Sandusky for fear of bad publicity.

Kenney and Jay Paterno claimed the Freeh report rendered them unable to find comparable coaching work.

Messages left for the Paternos and their lawyers were not immediately returned.

