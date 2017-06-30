Wolf Says Pennsylvania Won’t Help Trump Voter Fraud Group

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor says he’s not going to cooperate with a presidential commission looking into voting fraud, but the Trump administration can purchase publicly available voter lists.

Gov. Tom Wolf wrote Friday to Kris Kobach, vice chairman of the election integrity panel, saying the state won’t share the detailed information being sought.

Wolf says wholesale public disclosure of individual voter records isn’t appropriate and violates state law.

He’s also voicing concerns about security of the data and says Kobach’s group may be trying to suppress the vote.

The governor says President Donald Trump made false claims about voter fraud in Pennsylvania as a Republican candidate.

Wolf is telling Kobach he can purchase the publicly available voter file for $20, but state law prevents it from being posted online.

