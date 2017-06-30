SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Police Investigating Shooting In McKeesport

June 30, 2017 7:13 PM
Filed Under: McKeesport, Shooting

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in McKeesport.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Coursin Street.

According to officials, a male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after emergency dispatchers were notified of the shooting.

The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

