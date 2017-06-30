Report: Steelers CB Artie Burns Arrested In Miami

MIAMI (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns was arrested in Miami overnight.
According to a Miami Herald report, Burns, 22, was charged with driving with a suspended license after being pulled over by police.
Burns also reportedly had not paid more than $1,000 in traffic tickets and failed to show up for a court date.
NEW: Artie Burns, Steelers cornerback and former Univ. of Miami player, arrested overnight on charge of driving w/ a suspended license #mh pic.twitter.com/MYkCerP8eS
— David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) June 30, 2017
No other information has been released at this time.
