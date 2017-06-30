SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Report: Steelers CB Artie Burns Arrested In Miami

June 30, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Artie Burns, miami, Pittsburgh Steelers

MIAMI (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns was arrested in Miami overnight.

According to a Miami Herald report, Burns, 22, was charged with driving with a suspended license after being pulled over by police.

Burns also reportedly had not paid more than $1,000 in traffic tickets and failed to show up for a court date.

No other information has been released at this time.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Deputy53 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 11:34 AM

    Another fine “upstanding” example of the NFL “thug’s” of today. The Steelers are not immune from the law breaking people that are employed by the NFL.
    This guy might be able to play football, but as a human being..he’s a POS.

