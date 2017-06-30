SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

18-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Road Rage Incident

June 30, 2017 7:38 AM
Filed Under: Bayard Rustin High School, Bianca Roberson, West Goshen

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Authorities say a recent Pennsylvania high school graduate was shot in the head and killed in a road rage incident.

The Chester County District Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Bianca Roberson was shot by another driver as the two tried to merge into a single lane in West Goshen on Wednesday.

“A red pickup truck merged in at the same time and the man in the pickup truck pulls out a gun and shot her in the head killing her,” Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said.

Roberson’s car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch. Investigators say the shooter fled the scene driving down Route 202 in a red pickup truck.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School. She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall.

Hogan calls the shooting a “totally random, senseless act of violence.” Hogan says Roberson’s family is devastated.

“To that person to that man who fired that shot turn yourself in now every second you are out there you are only making this worse for yourself and making this worse for this young ladies family,” Hogan said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch