Police: Woman Choked, Hit By Man While Driving With Kids In Car

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania driver narrowly avoided hitting other cars as the father of her children choked and hit her with the kids in the vehicle.
Police say the woman nearly lost consciousness during the attack as she was driving in Easton Wednesday.
The 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
The man was sent to county prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing July 12.
