2017 Pittsburgh Penguins Free Agency Tracker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While the Pittsburgh Penguins are still celebrating their second straight Stanley Cup title, some of the focus has shifted to next year.

Today marks the opening of NHL Free Agency and several players likely won’t be back to take a run at a three-peat.

Entering the day, the following players are unrestricted free agents:

Nick Bonino

Chris Kunitz

Trevor Daley

Matt Cullen

Ron Hainsey

Mark Streit

Several reports indicate that Bonino and Daley are almost assuredly on the move. Additionally, Kunitz has reportedly been approached by several teams and Cullen is mulling retirement.

So, General Manager Jim Rutherford will have a job to do in order to fill some roster vacancies over the summer.

Keep it here for updates on these players and more throughout the afternoon!

11 a.m. Update: The Penguins have re-signed forward Garrett Wilson to a two-year deal.

According to the team’s website, the two-way deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

In 59 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Wilson racked up 11 goals and 20 assists.

11:19 a.m. Update: According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Nick Bonino is heading to Nashville.

Confirming Nick Bonino is going to Nashville. 4/5 year term. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2017

