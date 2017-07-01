SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
2017 Pittsburgh Penguins Free Agency Tracker

July 1, 2017 11:14 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While the Pittsburgh Penguins are still celebrating their second straight Stanley Cup title, some of the focus has shifted to next year.

Today marks the opening of NHL Free Agency and several players likely won’t be back to take a run at a three-peat.

Entering the day, the following players are unrestricted free agents:

  • Nick Bonino
  • Chris Kunitz
  • Trevor Daley
  • Matt Cullen
  • Ron Hainsey
  • Mark Streit

Several reports indicate that Bonino and Daley are almost assuredly on the move. Additionally, Kunitz has reportedly been approached by several teams and Cullen is mulling retirement.

So, General Manager Jim Rutherford will have a job to do in order to fill some roster vacancies over the summer.

Keep it here for updates on these players and more throughout the afternoon!

11 a.m. Update: The Penguins have re-signed forward Garrett Wilson to a two-year deal.

According to the team’s website, the two-way deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

In 59 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Wilson racked up 11 goals and 20 assists.

11:19 a.m. Update: According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Nick Bonino is heading to Nashville.

