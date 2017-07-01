Officer Saves Child From Abusive Home, Adopts Him 2 Years Later

POTEAU, Okla. (KDKA) — A victim of child abuse wants to share his story about the police officer who saved him and later adopted him.

CBS News reports that Poteau Police Officer Jody Thompson responded to a call about a case of physical child abuse back in April 2015.

The 8-year-old boy, named John, was severely underweight at only 61 pounds, his wrists were bound by belts, and he had bruises on his back. He had also been submerged in a trash can full of cold water at one point.

Thompson took John to an Oklahoma Children’s Advocacy Center, then to the emergency room. Thompson stayed with John all night when the boy was admitted into the ICU.

“When I’d seen him in that house shivering and his hands tied — just soaking wet and confused — I knew at that moment the only time I would be satisfied and sure that he was safe is if he was with me,” Thompson told CBS News.

Thompson contacted the Oklahoma Department of Human Services the next day so he could become a certified foster parent, and he brought John home a few days later.

Thompson and his wife formally adopted John in August, and they adopted John’s biological 7-month-old baby sister in February. Thompson and his wife also have three biological sons.

CBS News says John recently decided to share his story in the hopes of helping other abuse victims.

