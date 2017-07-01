Furry Tails: Supporting Our Red, White & Blue Service Dogs

If you and your pup are feeling patriotic this Fourth of July, there’s an easy way to show off your red, white and blue spirit and help military working dogs and their K-9 handlers.

Pet Valu, with several locations in the Pittsburgh area, has announced the start of their annual summer campaign called Patriotic Pets.

The pet store chain is partnering with The United States War Dogs Association to raise money to support military K-9s. As part of the event, Pet Valu stores are selling American Flag bandanas for $5 starting on July 4 and continuing through Sept. 11, 2017.

If your dog doesn’t like to wear bandanas, no worries. The stores are also accepting donations of any amount for a Paper Paw that you can put you and your pet’s names on and then hung in their window.

In a press release, Pet Valu’s General Manager Joe Dent says: “Most of the fundraisers we do throughout the year go toward supporting the pets in need in our local communities. With Patriotic Pets, our customers have a chance to contribute toward our four-legged heroes all over the world. Every special bandana purchased at Pet Valu stores through September 11 helps the dogs that have served our country overseas and would not otherwise have the opportunity to return home to the U.S.”

The proceeds go to supporting military dogs in a number of ways. It will help bring veteran dogs back to the U.S. and find them good homes, memorialize K-9s killed in action, cover health care costs and help to provide the animals with “state-of-the-art equipment” they need overseas and at home.

The fundraiser also supports groups like Mission K9 Rescue, which works to reunite military dogs with their handlers. The group has reunited more than 60 teams so far.

If you’d like more information, visit the links below:

Since 2010, Pet Valu’s Patriotic Pets has raised more than $1.2 million to support military dogs.

