Man On Life Support After Garfield Shooting

GARFIELD (KDKA) — A man is on life support after he was shot in Garfield early Saturday morning.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of North Aiken Avenue and Hillcrest Street.
According to police, officers were sent to the scene, and they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head outside a home in the 400-block of North Aiken Avenue.
The victim was sent to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say he is on life support.
No further information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
