SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Man On Life Support After Garfield Shooting

July 1, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Garfield, Shooting

GARFIELD (KDKA) — A man is on life support after he was shot in Garfield early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of North Aiken Avenue and Hillcrest Street.

According to police, officers were sent to the scene, and they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head outside a home in the 400-block of North Aiken Avenue.

The victim was sent to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say he is on life support.

No further information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch