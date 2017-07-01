SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Man Taken Into Custody After Hazelwood SWAT Situation

July 1, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Hazelwood, SWAT Situation, Thomas Cashman

HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — Police took a man into custody after a SWAT situation in Hazelwood late Friday night.

Police say 34-year-old Thomas Cashman was wanted on three warrants for escape and resisting arrest.

Officers received a report that Cashman was in a home in the 300-block of Winston Street around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, SWAT was called because there were several dogs present, and they didn’t know if Cashman has any weapons on him.

SWAT went into the home and took Cashman into custody without incident. He was taken to a local hospital then transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

No further details have been released.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch