Man Taken Into Custody After Hazelwood SWAT Situation

HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — Police took a man into custody after a SWAT situation in Hazelwood late Friday night.
Police say 34-year-old Thomas Cashman was wanted on three warrants for escape and resisting arrest.
Officers received a report that Cashman was in a home in the 300-block of Winston Street around 11:30 p.m.
According to police, SWAT was called because there were several dogs present, and they didn’t know if Cashman has any weapons on him.
SWAT went into the home and took Cashman into custody without incident. He was taken to a local hospital then transported to the Allegheny County Jail.
No further details have been released.
