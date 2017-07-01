Train Derailment Spills 45,000 Gallons Of Crude Oil

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (KDKA) — A train derailment in Illinois spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil Friday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday in Plainfield, Ill., which is about 40 miles southwest of Chicago.
CBS News reports a total of twenty train cars tipped over, and an estimated 45,000 gallons of oil leaked from at least two of those cars. Much of the oil flowed into trenches that were dug for a natural gas pipeline.
No injuries were reported.
According to CBS Chicago, the derailment did not affect any residential areas, and clean-up is underway.
Plainfield Police said in a release that the EPA says there have not been any reports of crude oil entering navigable waters around the oil spill.
