Woman Wanted For Greensburg Robbery

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Greensburg Police are searching for a woman accused in a robbery that happened Friday.
Police say Lyndsey Dimon committed a robbery in the area of South Washington Avenue.
Further details on the robbery were not provided.
A warrant has been issued for Dimon’s arrest. Police ask anyone who sees Dimon or knows about her whereabouts to contact police at (724) 834-3800.
Police are also searching for a man who allegedly assisted Dimon in the robbery. Police say the suspect is a white male who was driving a silver sedan. Anyone with information on the man’s identity should contact police.
