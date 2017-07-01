SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Woman Wanted For Greensburg Robbery

July 1, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Greensburg, Lyndsey Dimon, Robbery

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Greensburg Police are searching for a woman accused in a robbery that happened Friday.

Police say Lyndsey Dimon committed a robbery in the area of South Washington Avenue.

greensburg lyndsey dimon Woman Wanted For Greensburg Robbery

(Photo Credit: City of Greensburg Police Department)

Further details on the robbery were not provided.

A warrant has been issued for Dimon’s arrest. Police ask anyone who sees Dimon or knows about her whereabouts to contact police at (724) 834-3800.

Police are also searching for a man who allegedly assisted Dimon in the robbery. Police say the suspect is a white male who was driving a silver sedan. Anyone with information on the man’s identity should contact police.

