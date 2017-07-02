SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Man Facing Murder Charges In Road Rage Slaying Of Woman, 18

July 2, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Bayard Rustin High School, Bianca Roberson, Chester County, David Desper, West Chester, West Goshen

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania man is in custody in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.

Police said 28-year-old David Desper, of Trainer, turned himself in early Sunday and was charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in Wednesday’s death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township.

Man Facing Murder Charges In Road Rage Slaying Of Woman, 18

(Photo Credit: West Goshen Police/Twitter)

Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan said the dented red pickup truck sought in the shooting had been located and the handgun police believed was used was found in the suspect’s bedroom.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida this fall.

