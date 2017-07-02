4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Fire At Commercial Egg Farm Kills More Than 100,000 Chickens

July 2, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Barn Fire, Hillandale Farms, Pennsylvania, York Springs

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say more than 100,000 chickens perished in a fire that destroyed a barn at a commercial egg farm in Pennsylvania.

The blaze at Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township was reported at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Captain Joseph Cassatt of the Heidlersburg Fire Company said flames were visible above the roof of the 600-foot barn by the time fire crews arrived.

(Photo Credit: Heidlersburg Fire Company/Facebook)

Crews concentrated on keeping the blaze from spreading to other buildings. Three firefighters were treated at the scene, two for dehydration and one for a laceration.

Fire Chief Dwayne Keene said adjacent chicken houses were undamaged and the animals unharmed. Keene said the burned building was a total loss.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is believed to have been accidental.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

