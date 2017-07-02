4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Pirates’ Josh Harrison Selected To National League All-Star Team

July 2, 2017 8:02 PM
Filed Under: All-Star Game, Josh Harrison, MLB, MLB All-Star, Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Harrison will be joining the National League All-Star team in Miami next week.

The roster for the All-Star Game was announced Sunday evening.

This will be Harrison’s second appearance at the Midsummer Classic. His first was in 2014, when he was the first utility player named to the National League All-Star team since Omar Infante in 2010.

Harrison was also a member of Team USA during the World Baseball Classic in March.

No other Pittsburgh Pirates players made the All-Star roster.

The game takes place at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 11.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch