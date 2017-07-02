Pirates’ Josh Harrison Selected To National League All-Star Team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Harrison will be joining the National League All-Star team in Miami next week.
The roster for the All-Star Game was announced Sunday evening.
This will be Harrison’s second appearance at the Midsummer Classic. His first was in 2014, when he was the first utility player named to the National League All-Star team since Omar Infante in 2010.
Harrison was also a member of Team USA during the World Baseball Classic in March.
No other Pittsburgh Pirates players made the All-Star roster.
The game takes place at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 11.
