Coroner Called To Scene Of Pennsylvania House Explosion

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a coroner was called to the scene of a blast believed to have been a gas explosion that leveled a Pennsylvania home. One utility worker was unaccounted for and two others were injured.
The explosion was reported at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday in Manor Township near Millersville in Lancaster County.
UGI Utilities spokesman Joe Swope said three employees were at the scene. He said two were injured and one was taken to the hospital, and the status of the third employee was unclear “but there is a report of a fatality.”
Rescue workers told LNP newspaper that residents were evacuated from the home before the explosion.
