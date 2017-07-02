4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Pirates’ Marte To Play In Minors As Drug Ban Nears End

July 2, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Bradenton Marauders, Pittsburgh Pirates, Starling Marte

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pirates outfielder Starling Marte is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Sunday as he nears the end of his drug suspension.

Marte will begin his rehab stint with Class A Bradenton. The 28-year-old is serving an 80-game ban after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug. He is eligible to return to the majors July 18.

Marte’s last game with the Pirates was April 17. He is hitting .241 with two homers and two stolen bases.

After winning two Gold Glove Awards in left field, Marte supplanted star Andrew McCutchen in center field to begin this season. McCutchen has returned to center in Marte’s absence, and manager Clint Hurdle said that Marte may play either left or center when he returns.

Bradenton is scheduled to host the Florida Fire Frogs at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch