Fireworks Recalled Due To Unintended Explosions

July 2, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Consumer Product Safety Commission, CPSC, Fireworks, Recall, Recalls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fireworks are being recalled due to unintended explosions.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks.

The fireworks are supposed to create smoke, but the CPSC says the recalled products can explode unexpectedly after being lit.

Three people reportedly suffered burns due to unexpected explosions.

tnt red white blue smoke fireworks Fireworks Recalled Due To Unintended Explosions

(Photo Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recall affects products sold in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin between May and June of this year. The products were sold at a number of retail locations, including Target and Wal-Mart.

Consumers who purchased TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks should contact America Promotional Events for a full refund.

More information on this recall can be found at the CPSC’s website here: cpsc.gov

