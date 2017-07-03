Final Preparations Being Made For Independence Day Celebrations Around Area

CANONSBURG (KDKA) – Tomorrow is Independence Day and there will be plenty of celebrations around the area to mark the holiday.
In Canonsburg, they’re already setting up their chairs for the Fourth of July parade.
In Downtown Pittsburgh, an estimated 50,000 people will attend the annual EQT Flashes of Freedom Fourth of July fireworks show.
Because there are going to be so many people looking for a good spot to view the fireworks, some roads will be closed.
More Fireworks Listings:
- Allegheny County: http://cbsloc.al/2sjuZKe
- Beaver & Butler Counties: http://cbsloc.al/2t51Hk4
- Fayette & Green Counties: http://cbsloc.al/2sVb5Ii
- Washington County: http://cbsloc.al/2unyKz1
- Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland Counties: http://cbsloc.al/2sVtxkl
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, drivers heading up Mount Washington on McArdle Roadway will not be allowed to turn left onto Grandview Avenue.
Northbound traffic on Merrimac Street will also be blocked.
At 7 p.m., Sycamore Street between Arlington Avenue and Wyoming Street will be closed.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter