Final Preparations Being Made For Independence Day Celebrations Around Area

July 3, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Canonsburg, Fireworks, Fourth of July

CANONSBURG (KDKA) – Tomorrow is Independence Day and there will be plenty of celebrations around the area to mark the holiday.

In Canonsburg, they’re already setting up their chairs for the Fourth of July parade.

In Downtown Pittsburgh, an estimated 50,000 people will attend the annual EQT Flashes of Freedom Fourth of July fireworks show.

Because there are going to be so many people looking for a good spot to view the fireworks, some roads will be closed.

More Fireworks Listings:

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, drivers heading up Mount Washington on McArdle Roadway will not be allowed to turn left onto Grandview Avenue.

Northbound traffic on Merrimac Street will also be blocked.

At 7 p.m., Sycamore Street between Arlington Avenue and Wyoming Street will be closed.

