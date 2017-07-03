Missing Man Found Dead In New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — Police say a missing man was found dead in New Brighton on Monday afternoon.
New Brighton Police confirm 40-year-old Scott Hoffman was found dead near the 1900-block of 2nd Avenue.
A bicyclist saw Hoffman’s body near railroad tracks just before 12:30 p.m. and contacted police.
Hoffman went missing on Thursday, June 22. Family members said Hoffman had several medical issues and needed his medication.
Officials say they are not considering his death to be suspicious.
An official cause of death is not available.
