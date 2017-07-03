WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Missing Man Found Dead In New Brighton

July 3, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Body Found, New Brighton, New Brighton Police, Scott Hoffman

NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — Police say a missing man was found dead in New Brighton on Monday afternoon.

New Brighton Police confirm 40-year-old Scott Hoffman was found dead near the 1900-block of 2nd Avenue.

A bicyclist saw Hoffman’s body near railroad tracks just before 12:30 p.m. and contacted police.

scott hoffman missing Missing Man Found Dead In New Brighton

(Photo Credit: Family)

Hoffman went missing on Thursday, June 22. Family members said Hoffman had several medical issues and needed his medication.

Officials say they are not considering his death to be suspicious.

An official cause of death is not available.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch