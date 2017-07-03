4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Florida Woman, Newborn Recovering From Lightning Strike

July 3, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Florida, Meghan Davidson

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA/AP) – A pregnant woman who was struck by lightning remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn also is being treated.

WINK News reports 26-year-old Meghan Davidson was nine months pregnant when she was struck by lightning on Thursday while walking with her mother outside her home in Fort Myers. Doctors later delivered baby Owen, whose condition wasn’t available.

The congregation at McGregor Baptist Church held a prayer vigil for Davidson, who has two other children, on Sunday. Church member Carol Bridges tells the station that Davidson has shown signs of improvement.

No further details were immediately available.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

