Police: Wife Arrested After Throwing Pot Of Boiling Water At Husband

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State Police are investigating a domestic dispute in Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County, where a woman allegedly threw a pot of boiling water at her husband, causing injuries.

David Gelet told state police troopers when he returned to his home in the 600 block of Rear Sewickley Avenue, his wife, Barbara Gelet, and his sister, Janet Toth, attacked him.

He said he heard Toth yell, “Get him!” and then his wife grabbed a pot of boiling water from the stove and threw it in his face, causing burns.

David Gelet told investigators the women continued to attack him after that, hitting him several times with hammers. He said that Toth was also holding a knife during the assault. David Gelet received treatment from emergency crews for cuts and burns.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, when interviewed, Barbara Gelet told police she had no idea how her husband got hurt.

She went on to say that David Gelet fell in the kitchen, and that the fall caused his injuries. Barbara Gelet also told troopers there hadn’t been in any type of physical altercation.

Both Barbara Gelet and Toth were placed under arrest and taken to the state police barracks in Greensburg.

