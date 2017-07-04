Police Seek Identity Of Man Involved In Greenfield Burglary

GREENFIELD (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a man who was involved in a burglary in Greenfield.
The burglary happened back on May 23 just before 6 a.m. at Burt’s Auto Repair in the 1100-block of Greenfield Avenue.
Police say the man seen in surveillance footage is a suspect in the burglary.
Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or who has any information related to the burglary should contact police at (412) 422-6520.
