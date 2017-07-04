WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Police Seek Identity Of Man Involved In Greenfield Burglary

July 4, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Burglary, Burt's Auto Repair, Greenfield

GREENFIELD (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a man who was involved in a burglary in Greenfield.

The burglary happened back on May 23 just before 6 a.m. at Burt’s Auto Repair in the 1100-block of Greenfield Avenue.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 4)

Police say the man seen in surveillance footage is a suspect in the burglary.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or who has any information related to the burglary should contact police at (412) 422-6520.

