Thousands Expected To Pack Downtown Pittsburgh For Fourth Of July Festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An estimated 50,000 people are expected to be in Point State Park tonight to see the fireworks.

Indiana County-based Starfire will deliver the 25-minute EQT Flashes of Freedom Fourth of July fireworks show. It starts at 9:35 p.m.

There will also be a tribute to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

Of course, all this follows a full day of activities around Heinz Field and in Point State Park, including the kinds of food you depend on for the Fourth.

There will also be country music on the Gate A stage from 5 p.m. until the fireworks start.

There will be added security this year after four people were wounded in a Downtown shooting following last year’s fireworks.

That includes up to a dozen horses, and more light towers to brighten up dimly-lit areas of Downtown.

If you’re heading Downtown for Fourth of July festivities, you’ll probably need a place to park.

On the North Shore, lots one and two open at 11 a.m. Other lots open at 3 p.m. The cost is $10 for the day and tailgating is allowed.

If you park in the city, the two lots closest to Point State Park will be $7 for the day. All other Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages will be $5.

Parking will not be allowed along some streets in Pittsburgh. Starting at 11 a.m.,those areas include Commonwealth Place between Liberty Avenue and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Parts of North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Drive near Heinz Field are also included.

