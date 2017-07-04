4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Ex-School Aide Accused Of Sex Abuse, Producing Child Porn

July 4, 2017 8:24 PM
Filed Under: Child Pornography, Maryland, Sexual Abuse Of Children

WALDORF, Md. (AP) – A former teachers aide and track coach in Maryland who authorities say is HIV-positive faces allegations that he sexually abused young boys and produced child pornography.

Authorities in Charles County said at a news conference Monday that 30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell of Waldorf molested at least seven boys on school property, at his home and possibly at other locations. Sheriff Troy Berry said the evidence included images of Bell assaulting the victims.

Authorities say none of the victims has tested positive for HIV but testing is ongoing.

Bell was arrested Friday after a grand jury indicted him on charges including second-degree assault. Authorities say more charges are forthcoming.

The Washington Post reports Bell appeared in court Monday and was ordered held without bail. Court records don’t list an attorney, and a relative reached by The Post declined comment.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch